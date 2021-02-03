Andy Reid Jokes About Tom Brady’s NFL Longevity Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

Sunday won’t be Andy Reid’s first time going up against Tom Brady on football’s biggest stage.

Brady won his third career Lombardi Trophy at Reid’s expense back in February 2005 when the New England Patriots edged the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. It took Reid 15 years to get back to the Super Bowl, and now a Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers team stands in the way of the Kansas City Chiefs repeating as champions.

Reid, like so many others, is in awe of how Brady still is performing at a high level in his 21st NFL season. The Chiefs head coach expressed as much Tuesday while cracking a joke about Brady’s diet.

” … It’s amazing that this guy is 43 years old. He’s 43 years old,” Reid said on FS1’s “The Herd. “I had a chance to play against him — my team in Philadelphia did — 16 years ago and he doesn’t look any different to me. This is what he is. There’s something to this avocado ice cream and I gotta get some.”

"Tom Brady is 43 years old. I played against him 16 years ago in Philadelphia and he doesn't look any different to me. There's something to this avocado ice cream."@Chiefs coach Andy Reid joins us ahead of #SuperBowl: pic.twitter.com/GZTeoy9nZS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 2, 2021

Should the Buccaneers take down the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, we imagine Brady will let himself stray from his strict nutrition plan in order to celebrate his seventh championship.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images