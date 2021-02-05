Andy Reid’s Son, Chiefs Outside Linebackers Coach, Involved In Multi-Car Crash

The son of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach was involved in a crash involving two other cars Thursday night.
Britt Reid struck the left front of a disabled vehicle before slamming into the back of a second car, a police report obtained by ESPN said.
A 5-year-old child was sitting in the back of the second car when the impact occurred, and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The two cars were stopped on the side of Interstate 435 in Kansas City.
Britt Reid admitted to driving the car that crashed into the stopped vehicles, per ESPN.
The Chiefs released a statement Friday.
“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” it said, via ESPN. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”
A 4-year-old also was taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.
Britt Reid was supposed to fly to Tampa Bay on Saturday with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LV. It is unclear if that’s still the case.