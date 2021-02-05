Andy Reid’s Son, Chiefs Outside Linebackers Coach, Involved In Multi-Car Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

The son of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach was involved in a crash involving two other cars Thursday night.

Britt Reid struck the left front of a disabled vehicle before slamming into the back of a second car, a police report obtained by ESPN said.

A 5-year-old child was sitting in the back of the second car when the impact occurred, and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two cars were stopped on the side of Interstate 435 in Kansas City.

Britt Reid admitted to driving the car that crashed into the stopped vehicles, per ESPN.