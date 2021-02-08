Antonio Brown Ran Wrong Route On Touchdown From Tom Brady In Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Who says Tom Brady needs his wide receivers to be exactly where he expects them on every play?

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown actually ran the wrong route on his touchdown catch in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, who appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday.

"Gronk is like his little brother, they are unbelievable together. But he took AB & Fournette & some of those other guys & said you're part of this team. There's going to be a point where you're going to have to win these games"



“I was laughing this morning, we’re talking about AB, and AB on his touchdown catch was supposed to go down and in and pop back out,” Christensen said. “He goes out and then pops back in. I’m kind of going through it, ‘Hey, did he run the right route? Did he just do the opposite of what he was supposed to do and we hit it for a touchdown?’

“That was the case. That’s where Brady doesn’t get thrown for a loop. He just hits the guy. ‘Hey, if you get open. I’ll hit you.’ That’s where he’s pretty darn unique. A lot of quarterbacks are, ‘Hey, he’s supposed to do this: A to B to C.’ This guy, AB, goes C to F back to A and Brady hits him for a touchdown. It was unbelievable.”

Here was Brown’s touchdown catch:

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is on the opposite side of the formation in the clip below from Super Bowl XLIX, but it seems this whip route is what Brown was expected to run:

