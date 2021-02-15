Aric Almirola ‘Totally Bummed’ After Wrecking Out Of Daytona 500

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday just wasn’t a good day for Aric Almirola.

Almirola, the Smithfield Brand driver, was part of the 16-car wreck just 14 laps into the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. (You can check out a driver’s view of it here.)

The crash ended his bid at winning “The Great American Race” this year, and he’s pretty devastated to be out so early.

“Totally bummed to wreck out of the #Daytona500 so early in the race,” Almirola wrote on Twitter. “My team gave me an amazing car… one that was certainly capable of winning. Unfortunately today wasn’t our day. We’ll have many more fast race cars & I’m looking forward to capitalizing on those opportunities.”

There’s always next time.

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network