A lot of people were stunned Tuesday afternoon when news came down that Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, Woods was involved in a one-car crash that required the Jaws of Life to extricate him from his rolled over car.

Woods was rushed to the hospital for surgery, and once the news was made public, celebrities and athletes alike sent their best to the legendary golfer.

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. πŸ™ https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for @TigerWoods πŸ™πŸΌπŸ™πŸΌπŸ™πŸΌ — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not badπŸ™πŸΌ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon… prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback πŸ πŸ™ https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Sending my thoughts and prayers to @TigerWoods. Get well soon champ πŸ™πŸΌ — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 23, 2021

Praying for you Brotha @TigerWoods πŸ™πŸΏ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images