Kids love cars. They also love “Cars.” So for Austin Dillon, who is still a kid at heart, few things are better than being made into a toy from the Disney movie.

Dillon teased the new diecast version of himself — also known as “Carstin Ace Dillon” — with a series of photos on social media Tuesday, showing the miniature No. 3 in and around the race shop (a life-sized race shop, that is).

No word on how Dillon felt about not being one of the current or former racers adapted into four-wheeled versions for “Cars 3” a few years back. If he felt slighted, he apparently doesn’t hold a grudge.

Dillon and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field will take the green flag Tuesday for the first time this season, with the Busch Clash kicking off Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway. It all leads up to the Daytona 500, where Denny Hamlin will try to shake off his disdain for the Clash being run on the road course and become the first driver to win three consecutive editions of the “Great American Race.”

Dillon, for his part, is seeking his second career Daytona 500 win. He was the last non-Hamlin driver to take the checkered flag in the season-opening race, taking the No. 3 Chevrolet to victory lane in 2018.

