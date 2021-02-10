Avery Bradley Was ‘Really Nervous’ When He Received COVID-19 Diagnosis

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s still lots of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19, so it can be scary when one’s diagnosed with the mysterious disease.

Athletes are no different.

The NBA already postponed more than two dozen games this season due to conflicts with the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Avery Bradley admittedly was one of the Miami Heat players to test positive last month, according to ESPN.

Bradley was “really nervous” after learning about his diagnosis, especially considering his youngest son has respiratory issues.

“It’s just a blessing that no one in my household got COVID,” Bradley said Tuesday, via ESPN. “It made me feel a lot more at ease. It was just frustrating knowing that the virus is still around. It’s been tough. It’s been tough for me and my family, but we’re getting through it. I’m happy my kids didn’t have it, my wife didn’t have it, that made me feel a lot better.

“But it was tough not being around my family for 11 days, I think it was, not being able to see them, hug my kids, hug my wife. And I’m happy that it’s all over.”

Bradley missed eight games before returning to action, but suffered a knee contusion during his comeback.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images