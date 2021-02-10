Awesome Tom Brady Shirt Resurfaces At Bucs’ Super Bowl Victory Parade

NESN Logo Sign In

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen set social media ablaze Sunday with his gameday outfit for Super Bowl LV.

It turns out that wasn’t the last we would see of the now-popular T-shirt.

As you might have seen, Jensen arrived to Raymond James Stadium wearing a shirt that featured Tom Brady’s NFL Scouting Combine photo from 2000. Jensen evidently isn’t the only member of the Bucs who has the shirt, as defensive tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Kevin Minter rocked it Wednesday for Tampa Bay’s victory boat parade.

The Bucs are rocking shirts with Tom Brady’s draft photo at the parade 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0YYUq7Rx4c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 10, 2021

Brady himself also arrived to the Bucs’ parade in style, but of a much different variety. The legendary quarterback used his own luxury boat as he took to the water to celebrate his latest Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images