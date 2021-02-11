Tigres Vs. Bayern Live Stream: Watch FIFA Club World Cup Final Online, On TV

Either Bayern Munich or Tigres UANL will make history.

The teams will meet Thursday at at Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup Final. The winner will claim the crown and cap off its glorious 2020 in better-late-than-never style.

Tigres is the first team from Concacaf, the FIFA region comprised of North and Central American and Caribbean countries, to reach the Club World Cup final.

Bayern hopes to claim its sixth trophy in the last nine months, as the Club World Cup would join the Bundesliga, German Cup, UEFA Champions League, German Super Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles it has won since last spring. Only the all-conquering 2009-10 Barcelona team has won six titles in a season, and Bayern intends to match that feat.

Here’s how to watch Bayern versus Tigres in the United States:

When: Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1; FOX Deportes

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images