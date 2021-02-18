NESN Logo Sign In

Another weekend, another “Battle of Commonwealth Ave.”

Boston University and No. 6 Boston College will face off Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon in a pair of Hockey East Women games between Beantown rivals. The home-and-home series features on a busy weekend of college sports on NESN networks.

Hockey East Men also will in the limelight, particularly Maine’s tilts with No. 1 Boston College on Friday night and Saturday evening.

The women’s teams of No. 4 N.C. State will visit Wake Forest on Thursday night to tip off a NESN networks’ weekend of ACC basketball.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Feb. 18

7 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: No. 4 N.C. State at Wake Forest (NESN+)

Friday, Feb. 19

2 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Boston University at No. 6 Boston College (NESN+)

3:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Merrimack at New Hampshire (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Maine at Holy Cross (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Maine at No. 1 Boston College (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: UMass-Lowell at No. 16 Northeastern (NESN)

Saturday, Feb. 20

Noon — ACC men’s basketball: Georgia Tech at Miami (NESN)

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: NC State at Wake Forest (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women: No. 6 Boston College at Boston University (NESN+)

5 p.m.: — Hockey East Men: Maine at No. 1 Boston College (NESN)

Sunday, Feb. 21

Noon — ACC women’s basketball: Syracuse at Virginia Tech (NESN)

2 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Georgia Tech at Boston College (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

