BC-Providence Hockey East Women Matchups Headline NESN’s Weekend College Sports Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East Women will take center stage this weekend on NESN networks.

No. 10 Providence will take on No. 6 Boston College on Friday and Saturday in two highly anticipated matchups, which undoubtedly will factor into the teams’ respective postseason seedings. NESN will air both games in its busy lineup of college sports this weekend.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

ACC men’s basketball also will feature on NESN+ on Saturday afternoon, as Wake Forest visits No. 17 Florida State.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Feb. 11

4 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Clemson at No. 4 N.C. State (NESN)

Friday, Feb. 12

2 p.m. — Hockey East Women: No. 10 Providence at No. 6 Boston College (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 20 UConn at No. 16 Providence : Merrimack at Boston University (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: UMass-Lowell at No. 1 Boston College (NESN+)

Saturday, Feb. 13

Noon — CAA women’s basketball: Towson at Northeastern (NESN)

Noon — ACC men’s basketball: Wake Forest at No. 17 Florida State (NESN+)

3 p.m. — Hockey East Women: No. 6 Boston College at No. 10 Providence (NESN)

6 p.m.: Hockey East Men: New Hampshire at No. 18 Northeastern (NESN+)



Sunday, Feb. 14

Noon — CAA women’s basketball: Towson at Northeastern (NESN)

5 p.m. — p.m.: Hockey East Women: New Hampshire at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN