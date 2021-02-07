Bears Reportedly ‘Close’ To Doing This Carson Wentz Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, the Bears look like the frontrunners in the Carson Wentz trade sweepstakes.

Chicago is “close” to acquiring Wentz in a trade with the Eagles, WPEN-FM and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Natalie Egenolf reported Saturday night, citing a source. The deal would see Wentz go to the Bears in exchange for running back Tarik Cohen, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and a first-round draft pick.

Take a look:

Name I’m hearing is Tarik Cohen, a first rounder and yes world, Nick Foles. https://t.co/dEsK5N8oV8 — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) February 7, 2021

Of course, Egenolf isn’t a reporter with the same cache as the Adam Schefters and Ian Rapoports of the world, so her report should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, all indications are the Bears are serious about pursuing Wentz.

The Eagles reportedly are committed to dealing Wentz, whom they drafted second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. It remains unclear whether the organization believes Hurts is its quarterback of the future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images