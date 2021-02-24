NFL Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger To Remain With Steelers In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

The Big Ben era in Pittsburgh apparently isn’t over just yet.

Ben Roethlisberger’s agent, Ryan Tollner, told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to bring back the veteran quarterback this fall.

“They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation,” Tollner told Kinkhabwala, noting Roethlisberger still is “happy” to “creatively adjust his contract” to help the situation.

And apparently, Roethlisberger feels there’s unfinished business that he must address after the Steelers’ collapse late in the 2020 season.

“A year ago, Ben wasn’t sure if he could throw again, but he battled back to get 12 wins and the eighth division title of his career,” Tollner said in reference to the elbow injury that forced Roethlisberger to miss all but two games in 2019. “They lost steam down the stretch and that doesn’t sit well for him, so the fire burns strong and there is plenty of gas in the tank.”

This is the chance Roethlisberger has been longing for since his status with the team for the 2021 season first came in doubt. There’s still one year left on his deal with the Steelers, but as previously noted, money has been the biggest issue around bringing him back.

Still, the man looks pretty good for his age. Roethlisberger posted 3,808 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in 2020, his first year back following the aforementioned elbow injury.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images