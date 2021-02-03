Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

With injuries still to contend with, the Boston Bruins are tweaking their depth forward situation.
Jake DeBrusk, Ondrej Kase and Jack Studnicka all remain unavailable, leaving the Bruins with some alterations to make to the lineup. Karson Kuhlman, in turn, has received an opportunity to play in Boston’s last two games.
But when the Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, it’ll be Anton Blidh making his season debut. Blidh is expected to skate on the fourth line left wing, with Anders Bjork going to the right side. Sean Kuraly will center the two.
This will be Blidh’s 29th career NHL game, all with the Bruins. The 2013 sixth-rounder is a bruising winger who has a goal and assist at the NHL level.
The Bruins will keep the Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Craig Smith second line together, which means the third line will be Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Chris Wagner.
Matt Grzelcyk is not ready to return, so Connor Clifton will continue to skate on the second defensive pairing with Brandon Carlo.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. The Flyers will send out Carter Hart.
Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday’s Bruins-Flyers game.
BOSTON BRUINS (6-1-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Chris Wagner
Anton Blidh–Sean Kuraly–Anders Bjork
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (7-2-1)
Claude Giroux–Nolan Patrick–Jakub Voracek
Oskar Lindblom–Kevin Hayes–Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk–Scott Laughton–Joel Farabee
Michael Raffl–Connor Bunnaman–Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov–Shayne Gostisbehere
Travis Sanheim–Philippe Meyers
Justin Braun–Erik Gustafsson
Carter Hart