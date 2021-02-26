Let’s see if the Boston Bruins have a short memory.
After getting pummeled 7-2 by the New York Islanders on Thursday thanks to a third-period meltdown, the Bruins have little time to lick their wounds, as they face the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
The Bruins aren’t expecting to make many changes, if any, to the lineup from Thursday. Bruce Cassidy indicated Boston might make a change on the back end, but that it would be a game-time decision.
Cassidy confirmed Urho Vaakanainen will stay in the lineup, so if there is a change, it likely means Steven Kampfer will go in for John Moore or Connor Clifton.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Rangers.
This will be the first Rangers game of the season with fans in attendance at MSG, and it’ll be the first time on the campaign the Bruins face a team with spectators in the building.
Here are the projected lineups for Friday’s Bruins-Rangers game:
BOSTON BRUINS (11-4-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Jack Studnicka–Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Urho Vaakanainen–Charlie McAvoy
Jakub Zboril–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
NEW YORK RANGERS (6-8-3)
Alexis Lafreniere–Mika Zibanejad–Pavel Buchnevich
Chris Kreider–Ryan Strome–Colin Blackwell
Brendan Lemieux–Brett Howden–Julien Gauthier
Phil Di Giuseppe–Kevin Rooney–Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren–Adam Fox
Jack Johnson–Brendan Smith
Anthony Bitetto–Libor Hajek
Alexandar Georgiev