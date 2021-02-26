NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s see if the Boston Bruins have a short memory.

After getting pummeled 7-2 by the New York Islanders on Thursday thanks to a third-period meltdown, the Bruins have little time to lick their wounds, as they face the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins aren’t expecting to make many changes, if any, to the lineup from Thursday. Bruce Cassidy indicated Boston might make a change on the back end, but that it would be a game-time decision.

Cassidy confirmed Urho Vaakanainen will stay in the lineup, so if there is a change, it likely means Steven Kampfer will go in for John Moore or Connor Clifton.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Rangers.