‘Best Of Dustin Pedroia Week’ To Air On NESN, Celebrate Red Sox Legend

NESN will air several historic games this week to honor three-time World Series champion Dustin Pedroia, who announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday. The “Best of Pedroia Week” on NESN+ is as follows (all times ET).

Monday, Feb. 1

3 p.m. — Red Sox vs. San Francisco Giants (from June 15, 2007)



Pedroia goes 5-for-5 with a home run and 5 RBIs in Barry Bonds’ first career game at Fenway Park. It was one of Pedroia’s best games from his 2007 Rookie of the Year season.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

3 p.m. — Red Sox at New York Yankees (from Aug. 27, 2008)



Pedroia hits his first career grand slam in one of his best offensive performances from his 2008 American League MVP campaign.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

3 p.m. — Red Sox at Colorado Rockies (from June 24, 2010)

Pedroia goes 5-for-5 with three home runs and 5 RBIs, including a 2-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Red Sox past the Rockies.