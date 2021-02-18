Blake Snell Cracks Joke About Needing To Face Mookie Betts More

NESN Logo Sign In

Being a pitcher facing Mookie Betts is no easy task… something Blake Snell knows all too well.

The San Diego Padres pitcher had to face Betts a plethora of times while he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Betts, of course, spent his first seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox, so the two were acquainted quite often.

When Boston traded Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, Snell felt a sense of relief knowing he wouldn’t need to face the All-Star, Silver Slugger as many times during a regular season.

That all changed, though, when Snell was traded to the Padres. So now he’ll be forced to face Betts quite frequently now that the two are in the National League West division.

Snell spoke to reporters Wednesday and was asked about facing Betts a number of times once again.