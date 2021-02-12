NESN Logo Sign In

Blake Snell has entered the chat.

We’re certain you know by now the pitcher was pulled shockingly early during Game 6 of the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers — a move that Snell somehow remained calm about.

Snell was traded to San Diego Padres in December, but Wendy’s wasn’t about to let the Rays forget about their foolish move. The fast food chain roasted the Major League Baseball team on Twitter, a move that caught the attention of Snell.

“Yoooo 👀😂,” he tweeted.

Sometimes, that’s all you can say about a situation.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images