Blues’ Torey Krug Day-To-Day With Upper-Body Injury

The injury bug is making its way around the league, and stopped by the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Torey Krug did not return to St. Louis’ 1-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes for the third period. It’s unclear just when the injury happened, and head coach Craig Berube said he’s unsure if it’s related to Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s punch to the face.

After the game, Berube provided a small update on the defenseman, saying Krug is “day-to-day,” via The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford.

Krug had 15:44 of ice time in the loss.

