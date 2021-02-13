NESN Logo Sign In

Jaroslav Halak had a big Friday night.

The Bruins goaltender stopped all 21 shots he faced in Boston’s 1-0 win over the New York Rangers on Friday night. The shutout marked the 51st of Halak’s career.

The 35-year-old has had tremendous success against the Rangers, posting a 23-8-1 record against them throughout his career.

So, what is it about these guys that makes him play out his mind?

“I just try to play my best every night,” Halak said after the game. “Not every night it’s going to work out. But it seems like it’s been working against these guys.”

Halak improved to 4-0-0 on the season in as many starts, and has been a solid backup to Tuukka Rask — just as he was last season.

“I think Jaro has been steady all year,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “… I thought he was real good tonight.”

Halak also became the first B’s goalie to record a shutout against the Rangers in nearly 13 years, according to NHL Public Relations.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Bruins-Rangers game:

— Nick Ritchie scored the lone Bruins goal Friday night. But it was all the team needed.

The tally marked the fifth for the forward of the season, but just the first on 5-on-5.

“It’s nice to score a goal,” Ritchie said after the game. “… It’s just nice to see the puck go in.”

— Tempers flared quite a bit in the second period.

Trent Frederic and Brendan Lemieux dropped the gloves before Jeremy Lauzon exchanged pleasantries with Pavel Buchnevich.

Lauzon was assessed a 10-minute game misconduct.

Cassidy said he was told the defenseman “continued the altercation” as the reason behind the call.

— Frederic certainly has made his presence on the ice known this year, and hasn’t been afraid to throw punches and stick up for his teammates when needed.

It’s something Cassidy isn’t too worried about because the young blueliner is playing with discipline.

“Freddy has shown real good discipline,” he said. “… He’s played within the rules.”

— The Bruins now have won five straight games and have points in their last 10.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images