Bruins Offense Sputters As Boston Drops Second Straight In New York

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ trip to New York hasn’t gone as planned so far.

Boston fell to the New York Islanders on Thursday night, and continued its recent cold stretch Friday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

After netting seven goals Sunday on Lake Tahoe against the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston only has scored four goals combined in its two losses in New York.

Prior to Friday night’s clash, Nick Ritchie was highlighted as a player to look out for as he entered the night on a hot streak offensively. He wasn’t able to record a point, but he did have two shots on a net and a hit.

For more on his night and the loss overall, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via POOL PHOTOS/USA TODAY Sports Images