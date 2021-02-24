It seems a lot of people tuned in to watch the Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe over the weekend.
And by a lot, we mean a record-setting amount of people.
The NHL on Sunday announced Boston’s 7-3 win was the most-watched regular season game in NBC Sports Network history. The game garnered a total of 1.068 million viewers, even after the game was pushed from 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m.
The previous record was 978,000, so this also marks the first time a game surpassed 1 million views.
What’s more, it also was the highest rating for an NHL broadcast on cable television since the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks game in 2002.