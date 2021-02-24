NESN Logo Sign In

It seems a lot of people tuned in to watch the Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

And by a lot, we mean a record-setting amount of people.

The NHL on Sunday announced Boston’s 7-3 win was the most-watched regular season game in NBC Sports Network history. The game garnered a total of 1.068 million viewers, even after the game was pushed from 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m.

The previous record was 978,000, so this also marks the first time a game surpassed 1 million views.

What’s more, it also was the highest rating for an NHL broadcast on cable television since the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks game in 2002.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images