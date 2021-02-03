Boston Pride Release Statement After NWHL Suspends Sixth Season

The Boston Pride have had their Isobel Cup hopes put on hold once again due to COVID-19.

The NWHL announced it suspended its sixth season after there were more positive COVID-19 tests. Both the Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale withdrew from the Lake Placid bubble earlier this week.

The Pride, who were on a bit of a revenge tour after having their 2020 Isobel Cup game against the Minnesota Whitecaps canceled due to COVID-19, now have had a second straight opportunity halted due to the virus.

Boston released a statement after the news broke.

It’s unclear at this time if or when games will resume.

Thumbnail photo via Hockey Shots Media