Boston Pride Release Statement After NWHL Suspends Sixth Season

'Our hearts are heavy right now'

The Boston Pride have had their Isobel Cup hopes put on hold once again due to COVID-19.

The NWHL announced it suspended its sixth season after there were more positive COVID-19 tests. Both the Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale withdrew from the Lake Placid bubble earlier this week.

The Pride, who were on a bit of a revenge tour after having their 2020 Isobel Cup game against the Minnesota Whitecaps canceled due to COVID-19, now have had a second straight opportunity halted due to the virus.

Boston released a statement after the news broke.

It’s unclear at this time if or when games will resume.

