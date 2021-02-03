Brad Marchand Hart Trophy Winner? NHL Writer Names Bruins Star Potential ‘Finalist’

Will this be Brad Marchand’s biggest season yet?

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski included the Boston Bruins left wing on his “way too early” list of Hart Trophy candidates for the 2020-21 NHL season Wednesday.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 13 points after nine games, and his contributions have been key to Boston’s 6-1-2 record. If Marchand continues to play this well, Wyshynski believes he might rival “leader” Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and fellow “finalist” Leon Draisaitl, also of the Oilers, for the NHL’s MVP award.

” … Marchand has six goals and seven assists in nine games, and anyone who has seen the Bruins knows he’s been their engine — especially in the injury absence of David Pastrnak, 2019-20 Hart finalist, to start the season. He’s never been an MVP finalist in his career. Perhaps that should change.”

Marchand underwent surgery Sept. 14 on a sports hernia, which had been “bugging” him for two-plus years. He returned pain-free and ahead of schedule in time to feature in Boston’s opening game, and has enjoyed a hot start to the campaign.

Plenty of hockey remains in the season, and Draisaitl, last season’s Hart Trophy winner, and McDavid, a perennial MVP candidate, undoubtedly will continue to shine. But they’ll have to contend with Marchand and other potential candidates, especially if the Bruins rise to the top of the East Division standings and their veteran winger keeps them there through the end of the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images