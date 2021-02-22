NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo, like everyone else on the Boston Bruins roster, arrived at Sunday’s NHL Outdoors game in style.

The Bruins rocked 1990s-style gameday outfits for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe. Carlo sported a multicolor windbreaker, but he didn’t do himself any favors by walking alongside Patrice Bergeron, whose next-level get-up included a fanny pack and a CD player.

Brad Marchand was a big fan of Carlo’s attire, however. Boston’s top line left wing made as much clear in the comment section of the defenseman’s latest Instagram.

“Drip god,” Marchand replied to the post.

The statement Carlo, Marchand and Co. made Sunday wasn’t limited to their fashion choices. The Black and Gold lit the lamp seven times in their four-goal win over the Flyers and boosted their lead atop the East Division by three points in the process.

The Bruins will try to keep it rolling Thursday night when they visit the New York Islanders.

