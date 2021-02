NESN Logo Sign In

What’s a little friendly competition between friends?

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers were on the Madison Square Garden ice for warmups prior to puck drop Friday night, as they always do.

But as the teams were going down the tunnel, Brad Marchand and Mika Zibanejad stayed on the ice to engage in a classic game of rock, paper, scissors to see who would be the last to leave.

It was pretty intense, but it was Zibanejad who came away victorious.

Check it out: