Brad Marchand Scores Goal No. 300 For Bruins Vs. Rangers

Brad Marchand reached a milestone Friday night.

The Boston Bruins winger potted his 300th career goal against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in the third period.

And while the tally made it just a 6-2 game in favor of New York, it’s certainly still something Marchand will remember.

No. 300 came in game 769 — all with the Bruins — and marked the 10th of the season.

What’s more, Patrice Bergeron also reached a major mark and moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Bruins’ all-time points list.

