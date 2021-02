NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand hasn’t missed a step so far in 2021.

The Boston Bruins left-winger has been almost unstoppable so far to start the 2021 season and kept the good times rolling Saturday.

Marchand entered the Bruins’ matchup with the New York Islanders leading the B’s in goals scored and added to his total with his ninth strike of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images