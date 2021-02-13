NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Russell, the greatest Boston Celtic of all time, had a birthday on Friday.

The NBA legend, who won 11 titles as a player and two more as a coach with Boston, turned 87 this year. Apparently he celebrated in quite a big way, with two cakes combined into one just to fit all the candles.

He certainly deserves it, for all he has and continues to do for the game of basketball.

Whew, I made it to 87! I want to thank my wife for another amazing cake & the small forest fire upon it. Thanks @SKJR40 for standing by with the extinguisher just in case, next time bring a cpr kit. @legends_unite #Deepbreath #fridaymorning @BleacherReport @NBA @espn @celtics pic.twitter.com/TscoGkRhxv — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 12, 2021

“Consider his impact, right?” Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Friday said of Bill Russell in his pregame media availability. “Consider his impact as one of the greatest teammates and winners of all time in any sport — and his impact socially. And his continued loud voice on what is right.”

Stevens has had the pleasure of meeting Russell on a couple of occasions, but said he hasn’t had a chance to spend much time with the Hall of Famer.

Not that he would need to know him personally to understand the impact Russell had as the first Black player in the NBA to achieve superstar status. After all, Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his activism in the Civil Rights Movement.

Stevens recalls blowing a halftime lead at home the first time he ever met Russell, under the banners the five-time league MVP helped lift, and feeling terrible about it.

“He is everything you want to be represented by,” Stevens said.

“And I’ve said this many times, when you think about his impact on and off the court, he’s in very rarefied air. And I can’t think of a better representative of our sport or the Celtics.”

