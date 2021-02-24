Brad Stevens On Hot Seat? Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Celtics Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Is it finally time to talk about the idea of the Celtics moving on from Brad Stevens?

With Boston now under .500 on the season, Kendrick Perkins apparently believes so.

The longtime Celtics center and current NBC Sports Boston analyst went off on Boston following Tuesday night’s heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks. At one point during “Celtics Postgame Live,” Perkins openly wondered whether Stevens has lost his locker room and said the Celtics head coach “should” be on the hot seat.

For Perkins, it’s time for the typically calm, stoic Stevens to move outside of his comfort zone and hold his players’ feet to the proverbial fire.

“I’m not saying guys don’t respect him,” Perkins said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase. “What I’m saying is guys are not afraid of him.”

But Perkins didn’t direct his ire solely at Stevens. He called out the Celtics as a whole.

“I don’t know if this Celtics team could make it out of the first round, to be honest with you,” Perkins said. “And that’s scary. … This hits home for me because I’m embedded into the Celtics family. … And,. right now, this is just unacceptable.”

This Celtics team ain’t it!!! https://t.co/3KkzIeei0Y — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 24, 2021

Perkins also believes guard Kemba Walker isn’t capable of being a high-level third wheel in a “big three.”

“I just don’t see Kemba fitting in no more,” he said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger. “Like, to me, the Celtics look better without him on the floor. I mean, I’m sorry I’m being hard on Kemba and a little critical, but it’s just — he’s not filling that void right now on the offensive end and stepping up when it matters the most and on the defensive end he still is a liability.”

It’s hard to disagree with anything Perkins said. It’s even more difficult to feel good about the Celtics right now.

Boston on Wednesday will look to avoid falling further below .500 when it visits Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images