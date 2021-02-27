Brandon Carlo Offers Blunt Message After Bruins’ Loss Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo is just 24 years old, but you’d never know by the way he spoke after the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Boston is down a few forwards as well as defensemen, and will rely on the depth in order to help the Bruins stay on track in the absences of Kevan Miller, Jeremy Lauzon and Matt Grzelcyk.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t placing the B’s recent struggles solely on the D corps. In fact, he issued a challenge to the middle forwards after the loss.

Carlo added to his coach’s sentiments after the game.

“This doesn’t happen here. It can’t go on any further than this,” he said. “This is unacceptable. We have to look in the mirror and move forward, but recognize and learn from the past two days.”

It’s certainly been an uncharacteristic few games for the Black and Gold, especially after their 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe.

Now they’ve lost four of their last five.

Boston has been outscored 13-4 in its last two games. But has a chance to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon against the Rangers.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images