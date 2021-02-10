Brett Favre Offers Tom Brady Backhanded Compliment After Super Bowl Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has received plenty of praise following his seventh Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

But it seems not everyone considers him the end-all be-all.

Brett Favre found a way to take a dig at Brady’s legacy Monday during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. And while he did admit Brady possessed the coveted “it” factor, Favre still doesn’t consider TB12 among the most talented QBs to play the game.

“I’m speechless,” Favre said, as trascribed by WEEI.com. “It’s never happened, obviously, in our game. And there’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a very, very good team and you know, no disrespect to any of the other players, but the missing piece to that puzzle was Tom Brady. Now, if you’d have plugged in a different quarterback of his stature, you know, (Drew) Brees, you know, (Aaron) Rodgers, would that magical season still have happened? I don’t know.”

“… You know, is he the most talented quarterback? I don’t think anyone would say that, but he’s got that it factor that you hear people talk about. He just, he makes everyone around him so much better. His competitive nature is as good now as it’s ever been. I’ve said that all season long, that’s one of the things that sets him apart.”

We get where he was going with this, but there probably was a better way to word it.

