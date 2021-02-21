Bria Holmes Signs With Sparks After Two Seasons With CT Sun

NESN Logo Sign In

Bria Holmes has found a new home in the WNBA.

The 26-year-old guard has a signed a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks, according to the team. This ends her two-year stint with the Connecticut Sun.

“I am truly thankful for this opportunity and to the Sparks for believing in me,” Holmes said. “I’m ready to compete and begin this new chapter with such an iconic organization. I’m looking forward to working with my new teammates, coaches and the entire Sparks family.”

The Sun on Friday thanked Holmes for her time with a simple tweet.

Wishing the best of luck to Bria in LA! pic.twitter.com/eXeSWqThhk — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) February 19, 2021

Holmes played in 52 games for the Sun the last two years. She started in four games for the Sun during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, averaged 4.9 points per game and shot 35.7% from the field.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images