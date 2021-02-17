NESN Logo Sign In

The Broncos reportedly are open to pursuing a Deshaun Watson trade, and understandably so.

Denver will pursue Watson should the Texans eventually acquiesce to his trade demand, KMGH-TV’s Troy Renck reported Monday evening. Houston thus far has insisted its intention is to keep Watson, but all reports indicate the star quarterback’s mind is made up.

Renck also reported the Broncos have not shown interest in Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

“QB situation will dominate offseason discussion. (The Broncos) will pursue Watson if Texans decide to trade him. They are not in on Wentz. (Drew) Lock has handled noise well, working out, focused on having a great offseason. He understands he has to get better to keep/win job.”

Lock has developed into a solid NFL quarterback, but the Broncos would be justified in moving him in favor of Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Denver would have major competition in a potential trade race, with the Carolina Panthers reportedly all-in on landing Watson.

As for Wentz, it’s taken longer than expected for the Eagles to trade the 28-year-old. Multiple reports indicate the delay is due to what Philly considers underwhelming trade packages for the still-talented quarterback.

The Chicago Bears reportedly are considered the frontrunners for Wentz.

