Bruce Cassidy, Charlie Coyle Hopeful To Get ‘As Many Games In As Possible’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have had three games postponed due to COVID-19, something Boston hopes will be kept to a minimum.

The virus has forced a number of teams to postponed a slew of contests, with the New Jersey Devils having as many as 14 (!) people on the NHL’s COVID list.

It’s a fluid situation, and B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy knows it can change in an instant. But for now, the focus remains on the New York Rangers, who Boston is set to play Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

“Right now, we’re playing the Rangers (on Wednesday), we’re working on preparing for them,” Cassidy told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “Hopefully we get as many games in as possible. I don’t think anyone expects the schedule to be completely normal. We’re gonna play a lot of road games in a row. Other years you might say we need to play at home, this year it’s just get the games in wherever they fall. Put as many points in the bank as possible.”

Boston has won its last three games, all in thrilling fashion, and sits atop the East division.