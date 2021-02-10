Bruce Cassidy, Charlie Coyle Hopeful To Get ‘As Many Games In As Possible’

The Bruins have had three games postponed due to COVID-19, something Boston hopes will be kept to a minimum.
The virus has forced a number of teams to postponed a slew of contests, with the New Jersey Devils having as many as 14 (!) people on the NHL’s COVID list.
It’s a fluid situation, and B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy knows it can change in an instant. But for now, the focus remains on the New York Rangers, who Boston is set to play Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
“Right now, we’re playing the Rangers (on Wednesday), we’re working on preparing for them,” Cassidy told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “Hopefully we get as many games in as possible. I don’t think anyone expects the schedule to be completely normal. We’re gonna play a lot of road games in a row. Other years you might say we need to play at home, this year it’s just get the games in wherever they fall. Put as many points in the bank as possible.”
Boston has won its last three games, all in thrilling fashion, and sits atop the East division.
And even though COVID has impacted a number of teams in the NHL, Cassidy lauded the B’s for “doing a good job” following protocols.
“It’s a little more concerning now that it’s hit more teams,” he said. “I think we’ve done a good job here, but it’s inevitable that if you’re playing against infected players that the risk goes up. It seems like our division right now, it’s running through it. Hopefully we can avoid it, stay safe, and in the meantime get as many games in as possible.”
Charlie Coyle expressed much of the same.
“There were going to be challenges, we knew that coming in,” he told reporters after practice. “Just got to make sure you do the right (things), follow the protocols, making sure you’re doing everything you can to be safe, to have those people around you be safe and just keep enforcing those and following the rules. Sometimes it’s out of your control.
“This is a crazy, crazy thing going on. It’s been going on for almost a year now. We’ve just got to follow and do the best we can with it,” Coyle added. “There’s gonna be things that come up. We’ll work through them. And our team, the league, everyone’s gonna do their part and make sure we limit it as much as possible.”
As it stands, puck drop at MSG is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.