Bruce Cassidy Explains What Bruins Are Getting In Jarred Tinordi

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins acquired some defensive help Saturday by claiming Jarred Tinordi off waivers.

The 29-year-old defenseman played seven games this season with the Nashville Predators before his release Friday. Tinordi is listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds and that size and “stiffness,” as head coach Bruce Cassidy put it, seems to be among the reasons the Bruins made the move.

Cassidy further explained how he envisions the left-shot defenseman fitting in.

“He’s a bigger guy, stay-at-home guy,” Cassidy told reporters during a video conference Saturday. “His numbers offensively are obviously tilted more toward to a stay-at-home guy. So, that’s a big body that can complement (Charlie) McAvoy if that’s the way we go against top lines.

“(Jeremy) Lauzon did that job. (Zdeno Chara) did that job. And there are, obviously, those three guys are not exactly the same, but they’re bigger bodies that can be shut down guys. I’m not going to say he’s going to go in the first pair because we haven’t seen him yet, but he is that type of defender who could find a lot of usage in our back end right now because we lack that, obviously.”

The Bruins, as you likely know, are without Lauzon for four weeks after he underwent surgery his hand. Kevan Miller, similar in regards to that big-body defenseman, also has missed time with what seems to be knee problems. Cassidy expressed Saturday how he is hopeful Miller’s absence won’t be long term, but Tinordi’s skillset is something to help alleviate the burden.

Boston, after all, has had its depth tested with those injuries, as well as that to Matt Grzelcyk, who has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury on Feb. 10. Of note, Cassidy said Grzelcyk is “doubtful” for Sunday against the New York Rangers.

“I think until he’s here it’s not really fair (to say) where we can play him, but as long as guys continue to be out of the lineup there’s opportunity for him,” Cassidy said of Tinordi. “The sky is the limit type of thing, right, if other guys aren’t healthy? So, it’s a little on him to see what he can bring.”

Cassidy said due to COVID-19 protocols Tinordi will not be able to join the Bruins in New York for Sunday’s puck drop at 12 p.m. ET, but added the team will have a better idea in the ensuing day or two.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images