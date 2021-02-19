NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins may have lost to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, but there were some bright spots.

Jake DeBrusk scored his first goal of the season, and Anders Bjork arguably was one of Boston’s best players on the ice.

The forward had two shots on goal, some nice puck work and even got bloodied up a bit by a P.K. Subban high stick in the 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

After getting cleaned up he returned to the bench.

Bjork has struggled at points during the season, but has shown flashes of brilliance. And head coach Bruce Cassidy liked what he saw from the 24-year-old Thursday.