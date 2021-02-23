Bruins Announce Schedule Changes For Games Vs. Flyers, Islanders

Update those calendars!

by

More changes have been made to the Boston Bruins’ schedule.

The Bruins have had to postpone and reschedule a few games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the B’s have not had an outbreak of the virus, but the same unfortunately cannot be said about some of their opponents.

Below are updated dates and times for a few of Boston’s games against the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. All times are Eastern Standard.

March 7 vs. Flyers now April 5, 7 p.m.
April 5 at Flyers now April 10 at 2 p.m.
April 14 vs. Islanders now April 15 at 7 p.m.

Be sure to update your calendars.

Boston is coming off an exciting 7-3 win over Philadelphia in Lake Tahoe, and it’ll look to extend its win streak to two Thursday against the Islanders.

More NHL:

Patrice Bergeron Picks Favorite Bruins Lake Tahoe Retro-’90s Outfits

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related