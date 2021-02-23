Bruins Announce Schedule Changes For Games Vs. Flyers, Islanders

More changes have been made to the Boston Bruins’ schedule.
The Bruins have had to postpone and reschedule a few games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the B’s have not had an outbreak of the virus, but the same unfortunately cannot be said about some of their opponents.
Below are updated dates and times for a few of Boston’s games against the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. All times are Eastern Standard.
March 7 vs. Flyers now April 5, 7 p.m.
April 5 at Flyers now April 10 at 2 p.m.
April 14 vs. Islanders now April 15 at 7 p.m.
Be sure to update your calendars.
Boston is coming off an exciting 7-3 win over Philadelphia in Lake Tahoe, and it’ll look to extend its win streak to two Thursday against the Islanders.