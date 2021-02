NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins didn’t put together their best start Friday night in a win against the New York Rangers.

They wouldn’t let the same happen Saturday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Boston opened the game with relentless offensive pressure, and Brad Marchand was able to cap it off with a first-period goal at 8:41.

Check it out:

Marchand’s tally was assisted by linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

It was his ninth goal of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images