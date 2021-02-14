NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins had their five-game win streak and 10-game point streak snapped Saturday against the New York Islanders, the only team that has handed Boston a regulation loss, now two, on the campaign.

The Islanders emerged with a 4-2 verdict after holding a 42-30 edge in shots with New York’s forecheck giving Boston fits for much of the contest.

“I think going into the first timeout we had good pace, but I think from that point on, probably the 10-minute mark, 12 (minutes), any puck below the goal line was a challenge for us to break out,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the loss. “Whether it was miscommunication, just not executing, not getting there on time, their second being on our second, we just had a really tough time. And so we got hemmed in our end. And it cost us well, three goals, really today.

“The first three goals we had puck possession just didn’t execute the play,” Cassidy continued. “So, that’s where our problems were tonight. … First touch, second touch coming out of our end, below the goal line. Even the power-play goal we had two or three times to execute a bump and a clear and we couldn’t do it.”

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron scored a game-tying goal late in the second period before the Islanders broke the game open with a pair third-period tallies.

“Yeah, I don’t think we had our legs tonight,” Bergeron told reporters after the back-to-back and seventh consecutive road game. “I don’t think we were making, at times, not the best decisions. Playing a great team, a team that’s very hard on the forecheck and they got a lot of turnovers out of it and created a lot of chances out of that forecheck.”

The Bruins had 14 giveaways to the Islanders’ 11. New York also had eight takeaways to Boston’s two.

“That being said, it is what it is. The schedule is the same for everyone, we know what’s there,” Bergeron continued. “We have to rest when we do have that time. But yeah, I think tonight was one of those nights where the energy wasn’t the greatest and hopefully we can have a few days here to regroup and recharge.”

Here are some other takeaways from Bruins-Islanders:

— The Bruins’ power-play has found itself in a little bit of a rut going four games without a power-play goal.

Boston had two chances on the man-advantage Saturday, including one late in the third period when the B’s were searching for the game-tying goal. The Islanders, though, scored short-handed to take a 4-2 lead with less than six minutes left.

“Yeah, I think we’re a lot of one-and-done,” Bergeron said of the power play. “I think when we’re good we’re retrieving pucks, first on the puck, keeping the puck in their zone. The penalty kill gets tired, that’s when you get your looks that are opening up and the chances.

“I think maybe we can shoot a little more, we can retrieve pucks better, take what’s there. Sometimes we’re maybe forcing plays.”

Cassidy noted the group was “a little slow” both with the feet and with the puck, as well.

— Defenseman Jakub Zboril exited Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and did not return, leaving the Bruins with five defensemen for the final 40 minutes.

Zboril took a hard hit during Friday’s win over the New York Rangers, but Cassidy expressed the blue liner entered Saturday healthy. Essentially, it was not any carryover from the night prior. Cassidy, however, didn’t have much of an update after the game.

— Tuukka Rask made 38 saves on 42 shots. The 42 shots were the most he has seen this season.

— Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead early into the first period after Boston came out strong on the offensive end. It was the ninth goal of the season for the veteran winger.

— The 10-2-2 Bruins will return to TD Garden to host the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images