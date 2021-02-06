Bruins Come From Behind Late Once Again, Take Down Flyers On Road Friday

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not over until the final buzzer rings.

As cliché as it sounds, the Boston Bruins most certainly have been living by this trope lately.

The Bruins faced a deficit late in the third period for the fourth straight game Friday night, but once again were able to come back and earn a hard-fought victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad’s resiliency and grit after the win Friday.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images