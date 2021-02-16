David Pastrnak Cracks Joke About Playing On Line With David Krejci

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak doesn’t need much of a nudge to shoot.

But when he’s with David Krejci, he knows he needs to be prepared to pull the trigger a lot.

When the Boston Bruins face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the expectation is that the star winger won’t be in his usual spot on the first line right wing. In an effort to get Krejci and Jake DeBrusk going, Pastrnak will form a line with Nick Ritchie and Krejci, while DeBrusk will slot in with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Krejci, one of the most underrated playmakers in the game, is sure to set Pastrnak up with a ton of shooting opportunities. With Ritchie set to just camp out in front of the net, Krejci’s job will be to just keeping feeding Pastrnak.

And the winger knows it.