Bruins’ David Pastrnak Named NHL’s Third Star Of Week

David Pastrnak may have missed jamming out to “Barbie Girl” after the Boston Bruins’ 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night, but he did earn an NHL weekly honor.

The 24-year-old was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Feb. 21.

Pastrnak tallied four goals in two games, including a hat trick in Lake Tahoe against Philly.

The top-line winger has nine goals and and five assists in nine games played for Boston this season.

Pastrnak also took home First Star of the Week honors Feb. 7.