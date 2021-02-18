NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a minute since the Boston Bruins last played, so that’s afford Bruce Cassidy time to think about how to shake things up.

Injuries and ineffectiveness have led the Bruins to make a few changes to the lineup ahead of Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. It’ll be Boston’s first game since losing to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

With both Jakub Zboril and Matt Grzelcyk unavailable, Connor Clifton and John Moore will be in the lineup. Clifton will skate on his off side, playing the left side of the second pairing with Brandon Carlo. Moore will pair up with Kevan Miller.

Up front, Cassidy is attempting to get both David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk going, and the result is tweaks to all four lines.

DeBrusk will skate on the first line right wing, while David Pastrnak joins Krejci and Nick Ritchie on the second trio. The Bruins will return to using the Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith third line, meaning Anders Bjork will play alongside Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner as the fourth unit.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net, and likely will be opposed by Mackenzie Blackwood

Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Devils-Bruins game:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-2-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo

John Moore-Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (5-3-2)

Andreas Johnsson–Jack Hughes–Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sherangovich–Mikhail Maltsev–Kyle Palmieri

Janne Kuokkanen–Pavel Zacha–Nick Merkley

Miles Wood–Michael McLeod–Nathan Bastian

Damon Severson–P.K. Subban

Ty Smith–Matt Tennyson

Will Butcher–Connor Carrick

Mackenzie Blackwood

