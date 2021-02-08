NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are scheduled to return to action Wednesday after having their previous two games against the Buffalo Sabres postponed due to COVID-19 protcols.

But it appears another slate of postponements will impact the Black and Gold.

The NHL on Monday announced two more games for the Sabres and Minnesota Wild, as well as three for the New Jersey Devils have been postponed, meaning Boston’s Feb. 15 matchup against New Jersey at TD Garden will have to wait.

The Bruins already had to reschedule four games last weekend in connection with Buffalo’s COVID outbreak. New Jersey is dealing with its own outbreak from last weekend, when the team had to place 14 (!) players on the league’s COVID-19 list.

The Bruins are set to face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.