If there’s any truth to ole wise tale of “look good, play good,” the Boston Bruins could very well play their best game of the 2020-21 season.

The entire Bruins roster showed up to Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe wearing their 90s best with throwback jerseys, incredible jump suits and more.

Check it out, with photos and videos courtesy of the team:

It seems Boston players are pairing the picturesque views of Lake Tahoe with some stellar outfits depicting an age from their outdoor hockey days.

The Bruins and Flyers are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images