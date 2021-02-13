Jaroslav Halak was strong between the pipes with 21 saves, earning the shutout, while Igor Shestyorkin stopped 29.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 10-1-2, while the Rangers slipped to 4-6-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

SCORELESS AFTER ONE

Not a whole lot happened in the first 20 minutes of action.

Both the Bruins and Rangers had scoring opportunities, but neither team could find twine despite New York going on the power play twice and Boston once.

It wasn’t the Bruins’ best period, and couldn’t get much going offensively.

The Rangers outshot the B’s 10-6.

FEISTY SECOND

Both teams exchanged penalties in the first five minutes of the second period, but the game remained scoreless.

Things got a bit chippy, though, when Jacob Trouba laid a high hit on Jakub Zboril. Charlie McAvoy stepped in and defended his teammate before Boston went back on the power play.

But, as was the case in the first, the Bruins were unable to take advantage with the extra skater.

Ritchie changed that when he was able to pop in the rebound to make it 1-0.

On the board thanks to NICK R!!!!!!!!!!!TCHIE pic.twitter.com/is6GhxJIqB — NESN (@NESN) February 13, 2021

Tempers flared again when Trent Frederic and Brendan Lemieux exchanged pleasantries. Frederic could be seen yelling from the penalty box at Lemieux after the two went off.

Brett Howden and Brad Marchand then got into a bit before that duo went off for slashing and cross-checking.

And the fun didn’t stop there.

Jeremy Lauzon got some heavy blows on Pavel Buchnevich in the final five minutes of the period. Lauzon was given a 10-minute misconduct.

The period ended with the Bruins having a 1-0 lead and 24-16 advantage in shots.

B’S SEAL IT

With just 1:02 left in the game, the Rangers found themselves on a power play when Charlie McAvoy was called for a delay of game.

But time expired and the B’s got the shutout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins gets right back to it Saturday night when they take on the New York Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images