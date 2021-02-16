This Report Bodes Well For Bruins-Flyers Lake Tahoe Game Happening

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears things are trending in the right direction for the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers being able to play this Sunday.

The two sides have been scheduled to face one another in an outdoor game beside Lake Tahoe, one of two games scheduled at that rink.

But the Flyers haven’t played since Feb. 7 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. That, obviously, cast doubt on the ability for the game to be played.

There was positive news for Philly though on Tuesday morning, who relayed this statement via Frank Seravalli.

“Based on individual quarantine requirements, eligible players will be permitted to practice either (Tuesday) or Wednesday.”

That they even will be permitted to practice is a step in the right direction. As of Monday, the Flyers had seven players on the COVID-19 list: Jakub Voracek, Justin Braun, Scott Laughton, Morgan Frost, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny and Oskar Lindblom.

The Flyers are scheduled to play the New York Rangers on Thursday before travelling to face the Bruins.

If all of the health protocols are cleared, it will be great to see the game take place, as the setup already looks incredible. Puck drop currently is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

