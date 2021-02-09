Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Continue Win Streak Vs. Rangers, Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are on a hot streak and look to carry that momentum into their upcoming week.

Boston has won its last three games in thrilling fashion that has helped it to the top of the East division with 18 points.

And after a 3-0-0 week against the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers, the B’s must now turn their attention to the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

Let’s take a look at their upcoming schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 10 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 12 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 13 at New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

Boston had an extended break between games due to the NHL postponing its last two contests against the Buffalo Sabres due to COVID-19 concerns. But the extra time off may not be a bad thing, as both Matt Grzelcyk and Jake DeBrusk are inching toward a return.

Both players are dealing with lower-body injuries, but DeBrusk told reporters he was feeling “100%” for Wednesday’s game.

Charlie McAvoy chipped a tooth during Monday’s practice, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is hopeful the blueliner will be good to go for Wednesday after a bit of dental work.

As of Monday night, the Rangers sit last in the East, while the Islanders are in fourth. But the Rangers have won two of their last three games, while the Islanders have won two straight.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

Artemi Panarin (Rangers) — Panarin has been a menace on the year for New York, as showcased by his team-leading five goals, 11 assists and 15 points.

K’Andre Miller (Rangers) — The rookie has been making his presence known this season by making blocks, including this one against Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. But making these kinds of plays is not new to Miller, who’s been known to do such things over the years.

Mathew Barzal (Islanders) — Barzal leads the Islanders with 12 points and eight assists. The forward also has a six-game point streak dating back to Jan. 26.





Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images