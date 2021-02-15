NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are a bit banged up, but it appears some players are getting closer to a return.

Ondrej Kase, who hasn’t played since Jan. 16, skated Monday with Bruins skills coach Kim Brandvold. Head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t believe Kase will skate with the team Tuesday.

“Don’t anticipate him joining us (on Tuesday),” Cassidy told reporters after Monday’s practice. “He’s been skating lightly on his own. This morning he was out with Kim … until he’s with the team, it’s hard to project when he’d be back.”

Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body), who just can’t seem to catch a break this season, had an MRI on Sunday and didn’t practice Monday. Jakub Zboril also did not practice after leaving Saturday’s loss to the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury.

“My guess is it will be tough to be in the lineup if they’re not ready by Wednesday to play on Thursday,” Cassidy said.

This certainly isn’t ideal, especially when the defense has been clicking all season. But the Bruins do have the depth to recall someone if need be.

